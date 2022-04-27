BOISE – Two out of every three economically modest households in Idaho are likely paying more than they can afford for a rental home, according to a new report released today by the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Idaho Asset Building Network.
Idaho continues to experience a shortage of affordable and available homes for Idahoans with modest incomes. The report finds that Idaho has 42 affordable and available rental homes for every 100 households with extremely low incomes. Facing a shortage in Idaho of over 24,000 affordable and available rental homes for renters earning this income, two out of three of these renters are severely housing cost-burdened.
A home is considered affordable when a family pays no more than 30 percent of their income on rent. Spending over one-third of household income on a home means little is left over for other basic necessities like groceries, gas, and school supplies for kids. Paying too much rent also puts families at an increased risk of facing eviction and homelessness when rents go up or they experience emergency expenses.
“Affordable homes are increasingly harder to find due to increasing rents and an insufficient supply of affordable options. Idahoans across the state are feeling this squeeze in the market, and the consequences are far-reaching. When families cannot find homes with affordable rents, they are unable to afford the necessities they need to ensure their households have access to important healthcare services and medications, nutritious food, quality daycare, and other necessities.,” said Kendra Knighten, Policy Associate with the Idaho Asset Building Network. “Ensuring every Idahoan has access to an affordable home is key to promoting healthy and thriving families, neighbors, and communities.”
Federal policies and funding play an important role in ensuring Idahoans have the ability to live in affordable homes.The report shows how renters with extremely low-incomes were uniquely positioned to suffer disproportionately from the effects of lost income and housing insecurity during the pandemic. Although unprecedented actions were taken by lawmakers to support renters impacted by the pandemic, these actions were temporary and came with an expiration date. Long-term federal investments in affordable homes are needed to combat the underlying shortage of affordable housing that exposed so many renters with modest incomes to housing instability in the first place.
The report, as well as Idaho data and select major metropolitan area data, can be found now at the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s website: https://nlihc.org/gap
