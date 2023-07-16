PAYETTE COUNTY — In a July 1 news release, the Idaho Transportation Depart announced it has released its draft seven-year Idaho Transportation Investment Program for 2024-2030. Officials seek comments from the public. The plan covers transportation projects of widely varying sizes, from bridge replacements to the installation of guard rails.
Projects listed in Payette and Washington counties are just several of those planned across Idaho’s 44 counties, the release states.
“Project selection is determined through technical data, as well as input from local officials and residents,” it reads.
Following are examples of projects listed in the seven-year plan in these counties.
Payette County
• Snake River Bridge: This project will see the State Highway 52 bridge between Payette and Ontario replaced, as it no longer meets applicable highway codes and needs widening to install shoulder lanes. It is anticipated to cost $8,706,007, including $50,000 in right-of-way acquisition in Fiscal Year 2024.
The bridge is planned for construction in 2027, funded through the Promoting Resilient Operations Program.
• West 1st Street, Fruitland: Installation of new road surface, railroad signals and gates, sidewalk and bike path surface are planned at Fruitland’s West First Street railroad crossing for 2024. This project is paid for through the Leading Idaho program.
• U.S. Highway 95 traffic signal, Weiser: A traffic signal is planned for installation at the intersection of Main Street at U.S. 95 in 2029. Anticipated to cost $945,100, funds for its installation come from the state’s Safety & Capacity Program.
For paper copies of the plan, phone (208) 334-8119. Responses to comments will be sent in September, following the open comment period.
“After approval by the Idaho Transportation Board in September, the ITIP will then be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Transit Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency in October,” the release adds. “Once finalized, ITD staff across the state will begin scoping new projects. Public input is crucial in ensuring that the ITIP reflects the needs and desires of Idaho’s communities.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.