PAYETTE COUNTY — In a July 1 news release, the Idaho Transportation Depart announced it has released its draft seven-year Idaho Transportation Investment Program for 2024-2030. Officials seek comments from the public. The plan covers transportation projects of widely varying sizes, from bridge replacements to the installation of guard rails.

Projects listed in Payette and Washington counties are just several of those planned across Idaho’s 44 counties, the release states.



