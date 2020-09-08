BOISE — Idaho nonprofit, educational, community and faith-based organizations, Indian tribes and local governments are eligible to apply for federal funding through Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism. The $50,000 will be awarded to one organization to fund a planning grant on the feasibility of operating an AmeriCorps program.
Interested organizations have until Sept. 17 to submit an application.
A notice of intent to apply for a grant must be filed by 4:30 p.m. MDT Sept. 8. The intent to apply can be found at serveidaho.gov/grantsFunding. A mandatory technical assistance call will be held Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. MDT.
Serve Idaho and the Corporation for National and Community Service provide funding for the following focus areas: disaster services, economic opportunity, education, environmental stewardship, healthy futures, veterans and military families.
More information on the grant opportunity is available at serveidaho.gov/grantsFunding.
