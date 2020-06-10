G
reat news: The Payette Senior Center will be open to the public again on June 15. We will be serving baked ham w/pineapple sauce, scalloped potatoes, fancy green beans, dinner roll, and this will be accompanied by our salad bar for our lunch.
The Payette Senior Center is now a food pantry. We will be handing out food boxes on the first and third Thursday of the month. We will be preparing emergency food boxes during the week as needed.
Our thrift store will be reopening, and will be taking donations, as well.
Fit & Fall proof exercise class will be Wednesday and Friday from 10 to 10:45 a.m.; the classes are free and all ages are welcome.
Bingo will begin at 1 p.m. on Fridays.
And the center’s first potluck and dance since the center was shuttered due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, will be on June 17 with live music provided by the Ace of Diamonds.
Folks please stop by and see us and pick up a menu and a list of activities planned for June or check us out on Facebook.
The Senior Center is at 137 N. Main St. For information, call (208) 642-4223 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.