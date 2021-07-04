PAYETTE — American Legion Post 33 and the Payette Senior Center are hosting a Happy Birthday America party at Kiwanis Park in Payette today, July 4.  Entertainment will be provided by Fred child and lunch will be served for free.

At 1 p.m., there will be a tribute to Staff Sgt. Bobby Gene Vanderpool.  Vanderpool was a World War II and Korean War veteran who recently died.

The Payette Swimming Pool will be open from 1-5 p.m., so bring your swimming suit and cool off.

Tags

Load comments