PAYETTE — American Legion Post 33 and the Payette Senior Center are hosting a Happy Birthday America party at Kiwanis Park in Payette today, July 4. Entertainment will be provided by Fred child and lunch will be served for free.
At 1 p.m., there will be a tribute to Staff Sgt. Bobby Gene Vanderpool. Vanderpool was a World War II and Korean War veteran who recently died.
The Payette Swimming Pool will be open from 1-5 p.m., so bring your swimming suit and cool off.
