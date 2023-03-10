BOISE — In a news release on Wednesday, the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health reported that its annual Steps for Schools walking challenge is putting $47,500 into Idaho schools,”thanks to the efforts of state legislators and constitutional officers who participated in the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health program that promotes the importance of physical activity.”

A total of 64 legislators participated in the program to earn funds for a school or school district of their choice. Participants could earn either $500 for their school if they walked at least 140,000 steps (an average of 5,000 per day) or $1,000 if they walked at least 280,000 steps (an average of 10,000 per day) in the month of February.



