BOISE — In a news release on Wednesday, the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health reported that its annual Steps for Schools walking challenge is putting $47,500 into Idaho schools,”thanks to the efforts of state legislators and constitutional officers who participated in the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health program that promotes the importance of physical activity.”
A total of 64 legislators participated in the program to earn funds for a school or school district of their choice. Participants could earn either $500 for their school if they walked at least 140,000 steps (an average of 5,000 per day) or $1,000 if they walked at least 280,000 steps (an average of 10,000 per day) in the month of February.
Rep. Jacyn Gallagher, R-Weiser, and Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, were among the participants this year. The beneficiary schools can use the funds to support programs which encourage physical activity in their students, according to the release.
“The Steps for Schools walking challenge promotes the importance of being physically active and allows the legislators to give back to schools in their districts to promote youth health,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director of Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “We’re grateful that so many of Idaho’s legislators and constitutional officers made the effort to participate in Steps for Schools during the busy legislative schedule and helped a local school or school district in the process.”
In an email to the newspaper on Wednesday, Lee reported having taken 330,331 steps as a participant in Steps for Schools during the month of February. This year, the $1,000 she raised are going to one campus.
“I was only able to select one school and this year I chose Park Intermediate School in Weiser,” wrote Lee. “In previous years I was able to earn money for schools in Payette and Canyon Counties.”
She said the students she raises money for are why she continues to participate in the program.
“I’m excited to be able to raise money to support playground equipment and physical education programs. Knowing these funds would be available for a local school in my district helped me stay motivated to get my steps in daily! I also appreciate Blue Cross Foundation for establishing a fun and an easy way to stay active during often stressful and busy legislative days.”
In a separate email, Gallagher reported a total of 290,509 steps for the month to earn $1,000 for Treasure Valley Classical Academy.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to earn some money for a great school in our community and be healthy at the same time,” wrote Gallagher. “I hope this money will be used for promoting good health!”
Steps for Schools began in 2015, with more than $265,000 awarded to Idaho schools on behalf of participating legislators according to the release.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.