FRUITLAND – Beginning Monday, the Idaho Transportation Department has commenced a project to sealcoat a five mile stretch of U.S. 95 between I-84 Exit 3 and Gayway Corner in Fruitland.
This sealcoat will maximize the lifespan of the pavement and preserve mobility on U.S. 95. The project is anticipated to be complete in mid to late August.
Work will occur during daylight hours. Motorists should expect reduced speed limits, pilot cars, and flaggers in the work zone.
“We want to remind motorists to slow down and be mindful of chips on the roadway” said Cheri Mansayon, ITD project manager.
For the most up to date information on conditions, check 511. For more information about the project visit itdprojects.org/us95sealcoat.
