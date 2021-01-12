BOISE — The State Department of Education is requesting public feedback on a proposed addendum to temporarily modify several components of Idaho’s previously approved Consolidated State Plan for accountability.
School closures due to COVID-19 at the end of the 2019-2020 school year affected various metrics used in Idaho’s accountability system. The U.S. Department of Education announced an addendum process that states can use to modify several aspects of school accountability after the 2020-2021 school year based on the ongoing effects of the previous data disruptions.
The State Board of Education approved
the addendum the week of Jan. 8 during a special board meeting.
In the addendum, Idaho is proposing to:
• Move long-term goals out one year
• Report the normal metrics on the School Report Card to allow stakeholders to compare schools
• Modify ISAT growth calculations to reflect student growth over two years
• Move the identification and exit timelines out by one year, wherever possible
• Adjust the Targeted Support and Improvement (TIS) methodology to use the three most recent
years of data, rather than three consecutive years.
Educators and the public are encouraged to review the addendum and submit input using the comment form at https://form.jotform.com/93256716079163. Comments will be accepted through Jan. 27, 2021.
The addendum must be submitted to the U.S. Department of Education by Feb. 1, 2021.
The full proposed addendum is online at sde.idaho.gov. The Consolidated State Plan can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2Xso178.
