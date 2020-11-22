BOISE — The State Department of Education will award about $1.5 million in five-year grants to operate out-of-school programs across Idaho starting in the 2021-22 school year, and the SDE will hold two free virtual workshops in December for prospective applicants.
Local educational agencies, community organizations, tribal organizations and other public and private organizations are eligible to apply for 21st Century Community Learning Center funds.
“From pre-kindergarten programs to after-school programs, community learning centers provide a vital service to Idaho’s children and families, reducing child care costs and enabling working parents to stay on the job,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “They also contribute to Idaho K-12 education as a whole, reducing achievement gaps by supporting students academically, socially and emotionally.”
The 21st CCLC program currently funds 40 grants that serve 78 schools throughout Idaho. The program provides academic enrichment opportunities and a broad array of additional services such as STEM, art, music, physical fitness, cultural diversity, drug and violence prevention, and youth development activities to students during non-school hours.
The application period for 2021-22 grants opens Monday, Dec. 14, and all applications must be received by 4 p.m. MST Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
Eligible applicants are encouraged to attend a Request for Application (RFA) virtual workshop to learn more about the process and requirements. Both meetings will be held over Zoom.
· Friday, Dec. 4: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. MT
· Wednesday, Dec. 9: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. MT
To register for a workshop, visit the State Department of Education website. Participants should download the Application Guidance and Scoring Rubric from the application website before attending an RFA workshop.
Funding is available through Title IV, Part B, of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015.
Applicants seeking additional information can contact Sheena Strickler or Hillary Blackstone sstrickler@sde.idaho.gov or hblackstone@sde.idaho.gov.
