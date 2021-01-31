WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — The rules on how to let families watch their student athletes as they take to the court or the field have changed constantly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Things changed dramatically when Gov. Brad Little rolled Idaho back to stage three, then stage two, of his stay healthy order.
Under Little’s Jan. 21 orders on gatherings and spectators to manage middle and high school athletics contests, the Idaho State Board of Education updated its attendance and sanitation guidance to school districts. With this change, local education agencies may allow spectators to occupy up to 40% of their local school gym’s capacity or up to four spectators per player, whichever is larger, as long as masks are worn or physical distancing can be maintained. Agencies may impose stricter requirements for their events, if they choose.
Athletic directors are in charge of confirming spectator capacity using fire marshal or Division of Building Safety information, then calculating how much of that is usable under the 40% limit and dividing the remaining capacity between home and away teams. The home team’s athletic director is responsible for notifying away teams how many spectators they may bring.
Non-participating athletes, essential personnel administrators and table help must continue to properly wear masks.
To learn how the latest rule change has affected local schools, the newspaper reached out to school district leaders in a Jan. 26 email. Following is a sample of their responses.
Weiser School District Superintendent Wade Wilson said while cleaning will continue between games, spectators will be allowed to stay put, “at least at this time.”
Fruitland High School athletic director Russ Wright said the school will indeed discontinue clearing the stands between events held on the same day. Staff will, however, continue using advanced sanitation measures.
“We have been ‘ozonating’ the bleachers after the conclusion of each night’s events and we will continue to follow that protocol,” Wright wrote.
In New Plymouth, Superintendent David Sotutu said district staff will continue cleaning handrails, team benches and other high-touch surfaces between games without asking people to leave during such.
“Our maintenance staff is in charge of that cleaning,” wrote Sotutu. “We post these protocols in multiple locations in and around our gyms, as directed by the Governor’s Office guidelines.”
Robin Gilbert, superintendent of the Payette School District, said cleaning between games would continue as resources allow.
“It only takes a few minutes if we are staffed properly. CDC is not showing data on significant COVID-19 spread from object to person, so this is not as necessary as previously stated,” added Gilbert. “Washing hands, wearing masks and physical distancing is more important to mitigating the spread.”
Gilbert said custodians are paid to be on-site during contests, to allow for cleaning of facilities used by spectators and students.
“We have lots of signage and markings as well as a leaflet added to the program which communicate wearing masks, sitting in designated spots, maintaining distance, washing hands and using hand sanitizer. We use a ticket system for controlled numbers and access to the venue.”
As she noted, the frequency of rule changes during the pandemic has required her staff to show plenty of flexibility.
“This is the fourth iteration since Dec. 30th to the athletic plan from the State Board and the Governor,” Gilbert noted. “It has taken a good deal of time in discussion, planning, marking, remarking, communicating and then adjusting again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.