PAYETTE COUNTY - As headlines surrounding the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) continue to spread, local school districts shared with the newspaper how they plan to keep it from spreading to their classrooms. Following is a sample of their responses.
Payette Superintendent Robin Gilbert said she is working with her staff to review common practices to ensure proper handwashing and ensuring custodial staff know how to clean facilities, and surfaces frequently touched by students and staff alike, properly. Gilbert said this is a conversation that is had every year, but with the Coronavirus situation is one made even more pressing.
In Fruitland, Superintendent Teresa Fabricius is reminding parents to stay in the loop by signing up for an account with the Fruitland School District’s ‘Parent Portal’ notification system, if they have not done so already, and not to hesitate in reaching out to the District.
“We are reviewing our attendance policies and will notify you if changes are made in response to changing conditions,” said Fabricius in her letter to parents.
New Plymouth School District Superintendent David Sotutu pointed to a letter he issued to parents on March 5, which notes that no known cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Idaho as of its issuance.
“The New Plymouth School District will continue to monitor the health of our students and staff,” said Sotutu in the letter. “We are also monitoring reports from the Idaho State Department of Health and Welfare (IDH&W), which reports: ‘The individual risk in Idaho is low at this time.’”
