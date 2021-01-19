PAYETTE — While COVID-19 continues to weigh on school operations, Superintendent Robin Gilbert made the situation seem a little lighter for those viewing the Payette School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Jan. 11. In her monthly board update, Gilbert apprised trustees of how response to ongoing issues has fared.
Following are excerpts from her report.
COVID-19 statistics
Rate of spread
Gilbert cited a Jan. 8 Southwest District Health report, which stated the seven-day moving infection average for the city of Payette was at 2.75 per 10,000 people “and below 5 the entire year.” According to Gilbert, this makes the district eligible to move down to the orange category in Southwest District Health’s alert levels.
Vaccination
In a meeting with the health agency, county emergency management teams and local superintendents, vaccine eligibility was discussed.
“Each district took a count of employees who wish to have the vaccine and communicated that to [Southwest District Health],” wrote Gilbert in a Jan. 18 email. “I passed out vaccine information prior to them signing up. Now [the agency] is setting up clinics for us.”
Gilbert noted that school nurses are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines under tier 1.4 of the state’s plan, while school staff are in tier 2.2. Gilbert recommended that the board not mandate vaccination, rather leaving the decision up to employees and their doctors.
Employee leave
coverage
Gilbert noted that the CARES Act provided up to 80 hours of paid leave for employees through Dec. 31, with a March 31 extension for federal tax credit which does not affect the district. She noted that the district extended leave to 38 employees for a total of 1,349 hours, at a cost of $50,417, when employee benefits, substitute teacher costs and accrual of retirement benefits.
Despite the expiration of CARES Act provisions, Gilbert recommended the board keep leave benefits in place for employees.
“It comes out of our substitute budget item and is a benefit for staff as they do not have to use their sick or personal leave for the first 80 hours,” wrote Gilbert, noting that the CARES Act did not have specific funding for the mandated leave provisions in 2020.
Spectators at athletic contests
With Gov. Brad Little issuing amendments to attendance limits at athletics contests, each student is now allowed to have a maximum of two spectators each. Gilbert talked about how rules were being incorporated, which include dedicated entrances and exits, extra hand sanitizer stations, signage and 12 feet of space between attendees.
“We are now able to add Middle School spectators, two per athlete,” Gilbert noted.
According to Little’s school athletics plan as updated Jan. 11, the two-spectator limit applies to all athletes, cheerleaders and dance teams, with non-participants required to wear masks properly.
Property updates
According to Gilbert, the new heating and air conditioning units installed at the Payette High School dome are complete. The only item left on the to-do list as of Jan. 11 was to add snow protection to the units.
“It was not part of the bid but is being added currently,” wrote Gilbert.
Attendance
Gilbert noted a slight increase in attendance and enrollment at the start of the spring semester, with school administrators reporting “many” online students coming back to campuses for in-person learning. 1,310 students are enrolled across the district, with daily attendance at 1,190 for a rate of approximately 90.88%.
“All five schools are up in enrollment since December by at least one student,” the report reads. “Westside had [the] largest gain with six new students.”
Chromebooks for instructional staff
Gilbert reported on the district’s efforts to offer teacher-dedicated chromebooks with touchscreen capability to teachers who could benefit from them. She cited a survey of 59 teachers, which found that 37 of them felt live or remote learning would benefit from use of such chromebooks.
“Another 13 would need one if we had to go to remote learning,” the report stated.
Devices were prepared and delivered to teachers earlier in the day, according to the report.
Parade of Champions
While the district has its Parade of Champions ceremony scheduled during the February board meeting, stage two of the state’s reopening guidelines means gathering limits of no more than 10 people remain in place.
“If we are still in stage two according to the Governor, we will have to have another way to acknowledge our students,” wrote Gilbert in her report.
Gilbert said medals will be awarded at school with the help of trustees, followed by a video or slide show to be shared at the board meeting and posted on the district website.
