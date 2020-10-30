FRUITLAND - With uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic persisting and with Idaho having slipped back into stage three of its reopening plan, the Fruitland School District continues to step up to help parents who may be put off by said uncertainty. Parents who are keeping their children home are able to pick up meals for their children at Fruitland Elementary School.
“We are operating under the summer food service programs at the Fruitland School District,” wrote Scherri Farley, Food Service Director for the district, in an Oct 28 email. “All three of our schools, elementary, middle and high school, are providing free breakfast and lunch for all students enrolled in our District … Our elementary school is an open site, this means we are offering free breakfast and lunch to our community.”
Both breakfast and lunch are available at the school. Rotating menu items include mini pancakes, mini cream cheese bagels and pop tarts for breakfast, and sandwiches or pizza products at lunch.
“It also includes milk, pre cupped fruit and a fresh veggie,” Farley added.
She noted that the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended flexibilities of its summer meals programs to allow free meals to be available for the duration of the 2020-21 school year.
When asked how many parents typically pick up meals at the school, Farley responded, “some days it is only one, other days it can be up to 10. Not much over 10.”
For more information, call (208) 452-3595.
