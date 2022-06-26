By Corey Evan
PAYETTE — As Payette School District students were among the first to return to full in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials have touted positive impacts on learning as previously reported by the newspaper. Campus administrators appeared at the district Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on June 13 to followup on how this affected this year’s outcomes.
Following are examples of school officials’ remarks on this year’s data, as noted in a 2022 Data Report to the Board.
Payette Primary School
As reported by Principal Kipp McKenzie, students at Payette Primary School made significant gains between fall 2021 and spring 2002 on the Idaho Reading Indicator — an online early reading assessment administered by the Idaho State Dept. of Education. While not required by state law, it assists school officials in “predicting proficiency levels before third grade,” according to a data report to the board obtained by the newspaper on July 13.
“As a school, we took it in the fall; We had 48% of our student population score proficient,” said McKenzie. “We did increase going into spring … 62%.”
K-2 Students take the i-Ready math assessment three times a year — in August, December and May. Overall in the fall, only 8% of students scored proficient. But in May, this improved to 46%.
“I’d like that to be higher, but considering we started at 8 … I felt good about that.”
He also noted that in August, 22% of students’ scores indicated they were six months behind. In May, this this reduced to 3%. Approximately 12% of students are in special education.
On the Idaho Standards Achievement Test, which assesses English and math learning for third graders, 30% scored proficient (up from 29% in 2020-21) and 27% were borderline for 2021-22 in English. This was 35% proficient (down from 36% the prior year) and 25% borderline in the math category.
Superintendent Robin Gilbert observed that one factor affecting scores is that third grade is when students first take the ISAT.
“It can be pretty overwhelming when they take that [English] or that math assessment,” said Gilbert.
McKenzie agreed, noting that the test is administered on computer but completion can take 2-6 hours per section.
Westside Elementary School
Gilbert presented Westside Elementary School’s data, as Principal MaryBeth Bennett was not in attendance during this meeting.
In the English part of the ISAT, 32% of students tested at proficient, 28% at borderline for 2021-22. In math, these numbers were 27% proficient, 35% borderline.
Gilbert cited teachers’ efforts to improve scheduling and test preparation as a strong point for Westside this school year.
“They made such phenomenal gains as a teaching staff, which they own that and they take that into the next [school year],” she said.
McCain Middle School
At McCain, Principal Rick Hale noted that while the school has been in comprehensive improvement status for four years, efforts to exit this status continue.
In English, 40% scored proficient on the ISAT, 27% were borderline. The math portion saw 31% score proficient and 25% borderline. Hale said the goals for 2021-22 were 30% proficient in math and 37% in English.
In addition to English and math, 8th graders also take the ISAT science assessment. These results were not available as of June 13.
Payette High School
Principal Jake Williams reported on ISAT results for 10th graders for 2021-22. The report noted that 49% of sophomores turned in proficient scores, an increase of 19% proficient.
For math, just 11% scored proficient. The report noted this was 2% higher than 2020-21.
“We’re in the second year this year of a [new] math option that we’re really confident about,” said Williams. “We’ve really overhauled the math department for next year. We have three new teachers coming in who will be teaching math courses, two are already very accomplished and one is a younger teacher that we’re very excited about.”
But officials’ biggest concern was the class of 2023’s SAT test results. While no longer required under Idaho Code, Payette School District continues to provide the SAT for its students.
Students’ mean scores continue to decline in 2022: In October 2020, the school’s mean score was 941 and in 2021 it was 922. For 2022, it dipped to 868.
As noted by Holcomb, its soon-to-be senior class of 2023 does well academically. This just doesn’t show up in the class’ test results.
“I’ve looked at their test scores and I can’t explain it,” said Assistant Principal Marci Holcomb. “I look at a score and I go, ‘That is not representative of that kid.’ I just think that some kids are not good test-takers. We have 80 kids who are not good test-takers.”
Williams agreed that while the class of 2023 has not historically tested well, the incoming seniors are the ones to watch.
“Next year’s class is an outstanding group of human beings, I’m so excited for next year to start,” said Williams. “They’re the kids you want living next door to you, they are going to set the world on fire.”
He noted that several of these students have already expressed desire to take the SAT again.
“Our test culture has improved dramatically at Payette High School.”
And as noted in the report, attendance at Payette High met the district’s attendance goal of 95%, with grades 10-12 averaging over 96%. Ninth graders held a 93.21% attendance average, however.
