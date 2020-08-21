PAYETTE — When it comes to keeping their finances in order, the Payette School District has been given an ‘A’ on its financial reports in an independent report presented at the Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Aug. 10.
Dan Coleman, a Certified Public Accountant with Quest CPAs, noted that while the audit was done virtually this year due to COVID-19, it didn’t have a negative impact on his findings.
“Usually we come out to the school district and we go through all the records, spend some time out here looking through things,” said Coleman. “We appreciate [Board Clerk Barbara Choate] working with us on that and sending everything over electronically. Really, not much change from prior years just I did the audit in my office mostly.”
According to Coleman, the District received an ‘unmodified opinion, the highest rating Quest gives for accuracy and reliability of information.
“Everything checked out okay,” said Coleman. “This is the first audit that we do and the reason that we can do that is because the books are in such good shape.”
Following is a sample of the numbers reported:
• In its general fund, the District took in $9,598,240 in revenue. After expenditures, the District had $955,862 left over, up from $893,240 in 2018-19.
• Total child nutrition fund revenues were $771,898, added to $193,013 left over from 2018-19. A total of $88,234 was left over, a net loss of $104,779. Coleman said the District’s drop in enrollment in 2019-20 likely accounted for this loss and shouldn’t happen again in 2020-21.
• The District saw $1,316,204 left over in its plant facilities fund from 2018-19. This fund saw revenues of $561,556 this year. At the end of 2019-20, only $378,764 was spent, accounting for a gain of $182,792 in reserves.
• In the capital assets department, the District saw a net loss of $173,743 over 2018-19, but still had an ending balance of $9,770,757 for 2019-20.
• Regarding its contributions to pensions administered by the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho, the District saw outflows of $1,165,151 and inflows of $1,035,788.
Despite the unmodified opinion received, the District was not identified as a “low risk” auditee as the District has a operating reserve of $955,862 in its general fund, good for approximately 1 1/4 months. Coleman says his firm recommends 1 1/2 months of reserve.
“It’s been that way in Payette for many years. Not many schools can operate with that small of a reserve, but Payette makes it work,” said Coleman.
Trustee Candita Strong moved to adopt the audit report as presented, with Kirkendall seconding. The vote to approve this was unanimous.
