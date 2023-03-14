BOISE — School bond and levy elections will be held in 40 out of 44 Idaho counties on Election Day, March 14. The elections will take place at polling locations across the state, with polls open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Only voters who live within the boundaries of one of these school districts may vote in that school district’s election. To view a sample ballot or to find out more information, visit your county clerk’s website: https://voteidaho.gov/county-clerks/.



