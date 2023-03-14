BOISE — School bond and levy elections will be held in 40 out of 44 Idaho counties on Election Day, March 14. The elections will take place at polling locations across the state, with polls open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Only voters who live within the boundaries of one of these school districts may vote in that school district’s election. To view a sample ballot or to find out more information, visit your county clerk’s website: https://voteidaho.gov/county-clerks/.
The following school districts are holding a bond or supplemental levy election today.
• American Falls Joint District
• Blackfoot District
• Boundary County District
• Butte County District
• Camas County District
• Cascade District
• Cassia Joint District
• Challis Joint District
• Clark County District
• Coeur d’Alene District
• Fremont County Joint District
• Genesee Joint District
• Gooding Joint District
• Grace District
• Hansen District
• Highland District
• Horseshoe Bend District
• Idaho Falls District
• Jefferson County Joint District
• Jerome Joint District
• Kendrick District
• Kootenai District
• Kuna Joint District
• Lakeland Joint District
• Lewiston Independent District
• Meadows Valley District
• Nampa District
• North Gem District
• Notus District
• Oneida County District
• Parma District
• Payette Joint District
• Pocatello/Chubbuck District
• Post Falls District
• Potlatch District
• Ririe Joint District
• Rockland District
• Snake River District
• Soda Springs Joint District
• St. Maries Joint District
• Sugar–Salem District
• Swan Valley District
• Twin Falls District
• Weiser District
• West Jefferson District
• West Side District
The newspaper will report on election results in Parma, Payette and Weiser as they become available. Look for the results tonight at ind-ent.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.