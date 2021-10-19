PAYETTE — The Payette School District Board of Trustees is one of many such governing boards across the state that are preparing for the Idaho School Board Association 2021 Annual Convention in Boise, to be held Nov. 17-19.
On the table for the association’s executive board to consider are eight resolutions, as submitted for approval by school district officials across the state. Following is the list of resolutions, and their districts of origin.
• Career ladder placement for out of state teachers and administrators - Kimberly and Filer school districts
• Hiring flexibility on licensed counselors - Bonneville School District
• School age accountability requirements - Caldwell School District*
• Support for Idaho’s content standards - Boise School District
• K-12 funding formula principles - Boise School District*
• Career ladder records storage - Boise School District
• Discussion of sale of public property in executive session - Moscow School District*
• Consistent priorities for ISBA advocacy - Association Executive Board
* = Previously an approved association resolution, but is
presently expired
A ninth proposal, regarding authority of school board members as submitted by the Caldwell School District, has been withdrawn.
“All eight of those… come from [the association] with a do-pass [recommendation,” said Superintendent Robin Gilbert to trustees during their meeting this month. “If you remember, sometimes when they bring the resolutions forward from the different school boards, sometimes they’ll not take a position on it, sometimes they’ll recommend that you fail it, sometimes they’ll go with a do-pass.”
She noted that the association may abstain from taking a position on resolution which directly affect charter schools in Idaho.
“All … of these seem to be pretty straightforward,” Gilbert added.
Regarding career ladder placement for out-of-state teachers, she said the district has at least one teacher who would benefit from passage of this resolution.
In its meeting on Oct. 12, the association board voted to hold the convention at the Boise Centre with both in-person and online options. Those attending in person will be required to wear masks or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals can spread COVID-19.
