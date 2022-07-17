FRUITLAND — If you’re a Fruitland School District patron or student, you may have observed that the schools’ websites could use some updates. Not to worry, you’re not alone; The Fruitland School District Board of Trustees has acknowledged updating these as a priority.
At the board’s regular meeting on Wednesday, Trustees discussed a few of the problems the website has presented.
“It’s OK, but it needs to be better,” Superintendent Lyle Bayley observed. “I hear things like ‘I cant see if there’s a job opening very easily,’ ‘I can’t fill out an application online. I have to print it and fill it out the old fashioned way.’”
Trustees examined examples of surrounding school districts’ websites, as included in their meeting packets, to see examples of how they improved their respective users’ experiences. Bayley told trustees this was to help them figure out what they would like to see in a rebuilt website.
The most recent design changes were in 2020, according to Bayley.
The board is considering use of an outside source to rebuild the website. They noted that such is already commonplace in surrounding districts, with Weiser utilizing a platform maintained by Blackboard, Inc. and Boise working with SchoolMessenger from Intrado Corporation.
“That Blackboard template seems to be one that a lot of districts are going to,” observed Board Chairman Matt Frye. “I think Parma just [redesigned] theirs using Blackboard, Weiser just redid theirs using Blackboard.”
Board Clerk Nikki Carter observed that on the district’s end, it’s not exactly user-friendly.
“It’s a safety issue right now, how I look at it,” she explained. “If we have to put out anything on the website currently, we can’t do it in the district office. I have to contact someone over at [Farmers Mutual] to do it, we don’t have the means to do it.”
Carter noted this is especially an issue for posting time-sensitive information for patrons and students.
“It’s not super easy to navigate,” Frye added. “I’ve had feedback from patrons that when they try to go in and find stuff., it makes it a little bit difficult to locate what they’re looking for. Whether it’s policy or anything, you navigate between buildings [sites] … We’re driving a 1970s Datsun or something, right now.”
Trustee Aaron Dressen moved to seek bids for a rebuild of the website, seconded by Trustee Debbie Hurrle. The motion carried unanimously.
