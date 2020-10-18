PAYETTE — The Payette School District Board of Trustees continued its policy housekeeping during its Oct. 11 regular meeting, reviewing and approving 20 new policies for the district handbook. One additional policy, pertaining to community and adult education, was struck.
Following are examples of policy changes made during the meeting.
• Board Policy No. 2240 - Changes to class size definitions mean a class will be considered overloaded when the number of students in a classroom exceeds these limits: Kindergarten and 1st grade: 24, 2nd and 3rd grade: 25, 4th through 6th: 30.
The policy indicates these targets for class sizes:
Kindergarten and grades 1, 2, and 3 - 20
Grades 4, 5, and 6 - 26
Grades 7 through 12 - 160 per teacher
Alternative School, grades 7 through 12 - An average daily class load of 18
• No. 2350 - Reflecting the U.S. and Idaho constitutions, this policy clarifies religious freedoms; Students may pray individually or in groups, as long as they are not disruptive or coercive in doing so; Staff members must “navigate the narrow channel between impairing intellectual inquiry and propagating a religious creed” by neither encouraging nor discouraging activity with religious content; It also states that students may express individual beliefs in reports, tests, homework and projects, and that staff need to judge such work under usual academic standards and not penalize nor favor the work based on such expression.
• No. 2355 - Speaking of religious activity, the District permits students in grades 9 through 12 one period per day for religious instruction or other approved programs, as long as they don’t take more than five class periods weekly or more than 165 hours in a given school year for such. Students in grades 11 and 12 may be eligible for an additional release period, given they comply with requirements listed in their student handbook. Registration for such may not occur on school property.
• No 2375 - To comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, students are allowed to request use of a service animal through the Superintendent. The animal must be required for the student’s specific disability and must be a dog or, in specific circumstances, a miniature horse. Horse requests are handled case-by-case and take into account the type, size and weight of the horse, whether the handler has sufficient control, whether the horse is housebroken and whether the horse’s presence is safe. Vaccination records and spaying/neutering of dogs are also required.
Trustee Andy Kirkendall moved to approve the policies, numbered 2240 through 2395, with Trustee Candita Strong seconding. The vote to approve was unanimous.
District officials did not respond to requests for comment on these policies before press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.