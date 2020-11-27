MERIDIAN — Scentsy is prepared to wow again this holiday season with their stunning Christmas lights. The lights on the Scentsy campus officially turned on Friday, Nov. 13, with a Christmas lights ceremony.
However, the magical outdoor display will be up all season long. Best of all, it’s free for all to enjoy! No tickets or reservations are required; community members can just show up.
More than 450 trees have been wrapped in over 43 miles of beautiful lights. The largest attraction is their incredible light tunnel. This 250-foot-long tunnel is definitely a crowd favorite each year. However, new this year, they’ve also added a beautiful 65-foot tall, light-up Christmas tree!
The lights are on every night from sunset to sunrise; from Nov. 13 through Jan. 17, 2021.
Scentsy encourages all visitors joining their property to follow CDC guidelines such as wearing a mask and maintaining 6 feet of distance from guests outside their party.
The Scentsy building is closed to the general public, but porta potties are available on-site.
“Our campus is spectacular with all the lights at night,” stated Sam Johnson, Scentsy’s Chief of Staff. “It takes months of hard work to get everything ready in time. We just want families to have something free to enjoy, walk our pathways, and provide something to brighten their year.”
It’s the type of experience that’s bound to fill you with holiday spirit, so be sure to not miss it.
The Scentsy campus is located at 2901 E. Pine Avenue in Meridian.
