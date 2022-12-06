PAYETTE — The Payette School District’s annual “Santa Store” is expanding for the 2022 holiday season, with the addition of a toy drive being conducted by its students. A competition to see which classes at McCain Middle School and Payette High School can raise the most in toy donations is underway now through Dec. 14.

According to Dianne Wright, the new McKinney-Vento Act coordinator for the district, the toy drive was added because she wanted to turn the annual Santa Store into a bigger event for district families. She said the store has been run for “a number of years” by volunteer Julie Harrison.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

