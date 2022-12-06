PAYETTE — The Payette School District’s annual “Santa Store” is expanding for the 2022 holiday season, with the addition of a toy drive being conducted by its students. A competition to see which classes at McCain Middle School and Payette High School can raise the most in toy donations is underway now through Dec. 14.
According to Dianne Wright, the new McKinney-Vento Act coordinator for the district, the toy drive was added because she wanted to turn the annual Santa Store into a bigger event for district families. She said the store has been run for “a number of years” by volunteer Julie Harrison.
“Children will be able to pick out one toy each,” wrote Wright in an email Monday. “Parents can pick out toys for their children. We will have student volunteers on and to wrap presents if parents want them wrapped. There will also be a few household items as well as hats and scarves available to choose for presents for older children that may not want toys.”
Coats will also be available for any family that may need an additional one. Santa Claus will be on site for children to visit with him as parents select what they need for their families this season.
The toy drive began Nov. 28. Wright noted that at the end of last week, there were already 50 toys raised between McCain Middle and Payette High.
“There will be rewards for the class in each school that brings in the most toys”
Wright said one of these rewards includes an extended lunch period for winning classes. She emphasized that despite the name “Santa Store,” families do not need to pull out their wallets to shop here, and that student volunteers will be present to gift wrap their selections if parents so choose.
“The toy giveaway has been happening for the last few years at the Payette Primary School. This year, McKinney-Vento staff here in Payette felt it would be a great way to help our families. We will host the event but it is open to any families that need toys for their children.”
The ‘Santa Store’ will be open Dec. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Payette Primary School, 1320 3rd Ave. N.
Members of the public who wish to donate toys may drop them off at either McCain Middle or Payette High. For more information, phone Wright at (208) 580-3209.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.