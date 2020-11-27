WEISER — Small business Saturday is right around the corner, Nov. 28, despite the effect COVID-19 is set to have on this shopping season. Even so, Patrick Nauman, owner of Weiser Classic Candies, is carrying on with his plans for the day’s festivities at the local candy shop. Nauman has been hosting small business Saturday events for nine years.
“I will be running specials throughout the day, including buy one pound of fudge get one-half pound free, 50% off cups of hot cocoa, and a drawing for gift cards throughout the day,” wrote Nauman in a Nov. 18 email. “I will also have a special on our website to any of our registered customers too.”
On display at the shop is a decorated Christmas tree, which customers can bid on through Dec. 5. The tree will be delivered to the address of the winner’s choice, in the area.
“Money raised will go to a local scholarship account,” Nauman added.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be coming out of quarantine to visit the shop for kids to visit with him from noon to 2 p.m., with masks on.
“We want everyone to enjoy the holidays, stay healthy and safe,” wrote Nauman. “It is more important than ever to support your local small businesses. Their survival is key to our local economy.”
Nauman said there will be specials at Sweet Willy’s in Fruitland that same day.
“Sweet Willy’s will be drawing for gift cards to give away from 11:30-2:30, Buy one get one half off all Sundaes, shakes and malts and 20% off all boxed chocolates and gifts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.