BOISE – Saint Alphonsus Health System is proud to receive a Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination trailer, or Mobile Vaccine Unit, to serve rural communities in Southwestern Idaho. Saint Alphonsus is the only health system and vaccine provider in Idaho selected by FEMA to operate the unit, based on the system’s demonstrated ability to scale up mobile vaccine operations.
Saint Alphonsus has been providing improved vaccine access to underserved and rural areas in the Treasure Valley and Eastern Oregon since early March. The health system will focus its initial outreach clinics with the MVU in Public Health Districts 3 and 4, Southwest District Health and Central District Health Departments.
“This FEMA trailer will help us to expand our successful mobile vaccination program orchestrated by our Community Health & Well-Being team including our Faith Community Nurses and other clinical volunteers. Saint Alphonsus is committed to addressing health inequities around vaccine access to vulnerable populations and rural communities,” said Odette Bolano, President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System.
“Our ability to finish our pandemic fight strong depends on the accessibility of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine in communities across Idaho. I appreciate Saint Alphonsus and FEMA for making this new resource available in rural Idaho,” Gov. Brad Little said.
The unit will accommodate up to 250 patients a day and is a walk-up clinic with no appointments required. However, optional pre-registration is available at www.saintalphonsus.org/vaxoutreach. On the website, enter “Saint Alphonsus” in the “Search by Name of Location” box to access the scheduling tool. The clinic will operate six days a week and will be open during convenient evening and weekend hours for working individuals and families. More information about the clinic is available by calling (208) 367-4482 or by email at sahscommresources@saintalphonsus.org
The first clinic will be in Homedale (Owyhee County – Southwest District Health) from Monday, April 26 through Saturday, May 1. The trailer will be next to the Homedale City Hall at 31 W. Wyoming Avenue. Patients will receive the first of two doses of Pfizer vaccine, and the clinic will return three weeks later to administer the second dose shots.
The clinic will be open from 4-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. There is no cost for the vaccinations, but patients are asked to bring their health insurance card, if they have one, when they check in.
The unit will be in Washington County for clinics between May 3-8 at Memorial Park in Weiser. The mobile unit will then move to a location within Central District Health District the following week, May 10-15. The specific location will be announced at a later date.
Each clinic will be repeated approximately three weeks later in the same locations, so patients can receive their second vaccinations.
“This is a great opportunity to dramatically increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine in our rural communities, as well as our most underserved and vulnerable populations,” said Idaho Office of Emergency Management director Brad Richy. “I am proud to support this partnership between IOEM, Saint Alphonsus and FEMA. Making the vaccine available to all Idahoans is critically important as Idaho continues on the path towards pandemic recovery.”
Saint Alphonsus will also continue its successful mobile vaccine outreach program at churches, community centers, schools and social service agencies in Southwest Idaho. Organizations or companies interested in scheduling on-site vaccine clinics should call (208) 367-4482, email sahscommresources@saintalphonsus.org or click here for a registration form.
As stated in a Tuesday tweet by Anita Kissee, public relations manager for St. Luke’s Health System, the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare is removing the requirement for people to live or work in Idaho to receive a vaccine in the state.
Corey Evan contributed to this article.
