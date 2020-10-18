BOISE – On Oct. 14, Saint Alphonsus Health System announced it is teaming up with Albertsons to encourage Southwestern Idaho and Eastern Oregon residents to take “Steps to Stay Healthy” and get their flu vaccines and schedule wellness visits with their primary care provider.
The upcoming flu season, in combination with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, can magnify the impacts respiratory diseases have on individuals. Widespread flu on top of the COVID-19 pandemic may result in high demand for health care services – especially those who develop severe illness from either or both viruses. Both Albertsons and Saint Alphonsus want to make getting flu vaccines convenient and are offering multiple options for vaccinations.
“By combining the strength of these two community institutions, with more than 206 years of service to the communities of Southwestern Idaho and Eastern Oregon, we’re able to make flu shots available to anyone who wants one,” said Odette Bolano, President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System. “This year, it is particularly important to get a flu shot as early as possible as a preventative measure due to the similarities in symptoms with COVID-19. Contracting both the flu and COVID-19 may present greater health risks for individuals. Both Albertsons and Saint Alphonsus are encouraging adults and children to get their vaccines to protect themselves against the seasonal flu, and we’re making it convenient to take steps to stay healthy!”
“Albertsons and Saint Alphonsus want to ensure our community has access to the resources they need for themselves and their family to stay healthy,” said John Colgrove, Division President for Albertsons Companies Intermountain Division. “We offer convenient ways for our shoppers to get their flu shot either at our in-store pharmacies or drive-thru clinics.”
Saint Alphonsus is offering drive-up flu clinics at locations in Boise, Meridian and Nampa, with appointments available online at www.saintalphonsus.org. Primary Care Clinics throughout the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group network, from Boise to Baker City, also are scheduling flu shots for their patients. If you don’t have a primary care provider, visit www.saintalphonsus.org to find the SAMG clinic near you.
All Albertsons pharmacies are providing flu shots without appointments. Certain locations also offer a drive-thru flu shot clinic for those who are unable or choose not to visit the pharmacy inside the store. Drive-thru clinics can be found at the following locations on select days from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Oct. 16: Tuesdays at 2400 12th Ave. in Nampa, Thursdays at 250 S. Eagle Rd. in Eagle, and Fridays at 909 E. Parkcenter Blvd in Boise. Visit www.albertsons.com/pharmacy for more information.
