BOISE — Saint Alphonsus Health System has added COVID-19 vaccination clinics at its facilities in Caldwell and Fruitland.
The appointments are scheduled for Mondays and Tuesdays, at the Elm Clinic at 315 E. Elm Street in Caldwell and at the Fruitland Health Plaza, 910 NW 16th Street in Fruitland. Appointments are available by going to www.saintalphonsus.org/getvaccinated.
There is no cost for the vaccines, but patients are asked to bring their medical insurance cards when they arrive at the clinics. Both facilities will be administering the Moderna vaccine, so patients age 18 and over can receive the vaccine. Moderna has not been approved for 16 or 17-year-old patients.
Patients can also visit the scheduling website to book vaccination appointments at the Saint Alphonsus clinic located at The Village at Meridian and at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Ontario, Oregon.
For more information or assistance with scheduling appointments, call 1-888-578-2684.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.