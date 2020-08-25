No matter what your back-to-school season looks like this year, Idaho Power has a few reminders to help keep customers and their children safe.
For children attending school in person, Idaho Power reminds all drivers to watch for children near roadways. Join Idaho Power employees by putting down the phone to just drive, and speak with drivers in your household about why it’s important to always be engaged drivers.
For children attending school from home, take a moment to review these electrical safety reminders:
• When setting up a desk area for kids, inspect any cords used to plug in electronics. Make sure they are not broken, frayed or damaged, and position cords so they don’t pose a tripping hazard and won’t be walked on.
• Don’t plug too many cords into a single outlet.
• Remind your at-home learners that liquids and electronics don’t mix. Keep cereal and drinks a safe distance from electronics.
• When taking “recess” outside, stay clear of any overhead power lines (e.g., never climb trees or fly kites near overhead lines). Also, don’t play on electrical equipment like the green boxes (transformers) around schools and within neighborhoods. Last, remember to stay hydrated as record temperatures reach triple digits.
Looking for ways to save energy in this heat? Check out Idaho Power’s energy saving tips at https://www.idahopower.com/news/back-to-school-energy-saving-tips/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.