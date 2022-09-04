WASHINGTON COUNTY - The Imagine Idaho Foundation is inviting internet users living in Adams, Payette and Washington counties to participate in a speed testing campaign, with the state of Idaho using the data to apply for federal funding to improve broadband in rural areas. According to Tucker Craig, communications director with the foundation, Washington County is a grantee set to receive federal dollars for broadband infrastructure improvements.
In a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, Craig said the data is needed to give the state an accurate picture of what internet speeds look like in the state’s rural areas
“What we do is we help Idaho communities get grant funding for broadband projects; We focus a lot of our efforts on the unserved and underserved areas of Idaho, which a lot tend to be in rural parts of the state,” said Craig. “We’re even in a partnership with Washington County right now.”
He said that the grants help the state respond to internet access needs exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were formed in 2020, and the real thing that we saw was, especially [when the pandemic started], with online education there were a lot of issues. Students were out of home and in a lot of smaller communities, students either didn’t have internet access at home because of capability … [internet service providers] weren’t going out and serving them, or also the cost of service is too high.”
On the issue of cost, Craig said the foundation strives to help make internet affordable for rural residents.
“We also want people to have that access anywhere they are; Another one of our sayings is we want people to be able to live anywhere, learn anywhere and connect anywhere. That’s our mission, and our goal is to get the entire state of Idaho the capability to have high speed broadband internet access.”
According to Craig, the campaign is presently focused on the western part of the state. State officials are applying for funding through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, administered through the Biden Administration’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“There’s $42.45 billion in it that’s solely for broadband development projects. Each state in the country is going to receive $100 million at a minimum, but we know that Idaho’s needs are a lot more than that. So, the speed testing campaign will provide the state with the data that will be able to challenge the NTIA’s … grant process.”
Craig notes that the data is intended to improve on the Federal Communications Commission’s FCC 477 data, which relies on the census block data for its reporting. He said the reports indicate access for an entire block if even on home has broadband access in a given area, even if most homes in that area don’t.
“It doesn’t provide a true snapshot of what the needs are, so that’s why we’re doing this testing that does that more granular information” to give state officials a clearer idea of what gaps need filling, he said.
Craig said conducting this campaign will provide more reliable data than what the foundation would be able to obtain through service providers.
“A lot of [what providers collect] goes to the FCC reporting; Our whole focus is helping out those communities, themselves. We really want to provide our counties and communities with the tools to be able to develop their broadband planning.”
Cities and counties will also be able to apply for funding for their own broadband projects, according to Craig. He stated that all data collected through the campaign will be treated confidential.
“The real thing here is we want everybody to be prepared for that opportunity, because this is a once in a lifetime grant funding that is coming to the state. We believe that with the need that the state has, we can get upwards [of] $500 million and even up to $1 billion, based on what we know the true connectivity issues are in Idaho. We really want these counties to reach out to us. We’re always available to discuss more about our speed testing and what we do. We also are available to do our own grant funding for them, we also provide grant funding for eligible communities based off of need. Our whole thing is to get these people and communities prepared as possible to get the funding they need to build out their broadband projects.”
He emphasized that the testing needs to be done at home not using cellular data, to ensure accuracy of testing.
The deadline to register for the campaign is Sept. 15 and takes just two minutes to complete, according to Craig. To participate or for more information, visit www.imagineidaho.org/speed-test.
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
