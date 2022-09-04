Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WASHINGTON COUNTY - The Imagine Idaho Foundation is inviting internet users living in Adams, Payette and Washington counties to participate in a speed testing campaign, with the state of Idaho using the data to apply for federal funding to improve broadband in rural areas. According to Tucker Craig, communications director with the foundation, Washington County is a grantee set to receive federal dollars for broadband infrastructure improvements.

In a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, Craig said the data is needed to give the state an accurate picture of what internet speeds look like in the state’s rural areas



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments