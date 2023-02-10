PAYETTE — At its regular meeting Monday morning, the Payette County Board of Commissioners heard an annual report by Veronica Vasquez, executive director of Rose Advocates. In her report, Vasquez said that the organization’s Payette shelter has a new shelter director — Daniella Redmond, an alum of Rose Advocates and Community In Action.

“Things have been quite busy for us,” she told the commissioners.



