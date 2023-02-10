PAYETTE — At its regular meeting Monday morning, the Payette County Board of Commissioners heard an annual report by Veronica Vasquez, executive director of Rose Advocates. In her report, Vasquez said that the organization’s Payette shelter has a new shelter director — Daniella Redmond, an alum of Rose Advocates and Community In Action.
“Things have been quite busy for us,” she told the commissioners.
Following are the latest statistics within the organization for 2022, according to Vasquez:
• Rose Advocates served 235 clients in Payette County throughout the year, providing shelter for 53 of them. Regarding capacity, Vasquez said the shelter was “full-full.”
“[It] has been quite a challenge this past month,” she said.
• The organization took on 918 domestic violence cases throughout the six counties the agency serves, including 185 sexual assault cases in Payette County alone.
• 235 adult physical abuse cases were reported, along with 95 cases of child abuse. According to Vasquez, a St. Luke’s mobile unit team helps connect victims of child abuse to services provided by Rose Advocates.
“They bring clients from different areas here, and so the intake is done here in Payette” and such cases count as being in Payette County, she noted.
• There were 65 reported cases of bullying and 32 trafficking cases working with the Idaho Trafficking Center.
Vasquez said that the month of January was busier this year than it usually is — traditionally, she said, it’s a slow month for them.
“It’s usually February where our numbers start kicking up,” she added. “Let’s knock on wood and let’s hope that that’s not the new normal for the rest of this year.”
Vasquez became executive director of Rose Advocates in October, following the retirement of Delores Larsen.
