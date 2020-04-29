PAYETTE - A local organization has received a ‘May flower’ in the midst of the April showers — known as the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. For Rose Advocates, it came in the form of a $25,000 grant from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho.
As explained by Jennifer Kronberg, chief communications and marketing officer for the Idaho Community Foundation, the grant is part of an $825,000 effort to support those groups who support those in need, as the pandemic stretches them thin.
In a news release, Kronberg summarized the Fund as helping “organizations throughout Idaho that are helping low-income individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability, food insecurity and/or domestic violence, along with those in need of physical or mental healthcare, and childcare.”
When asked by the newspaper for comment on April 24, Kronberg said the money would help victims of abuse in Adams, Boise, Gem, Payette, Valley and Washington Counties with rent, utilities, food, emergency shelter, medical attention and other needs.
“The Idaho Community Foundation is not working directly with families, rather we are providing financial support to organizations like ROSE Advocates that are well known in their communities and can do this important work,” said Kronberg. “We are so pleased to be able to support their efforts and we thank the many individuals, families, companies and foundations that have donated to the COVID-19 Fund for Idaho. This kind of collective giving can truly make an impact on the lives of those most in need in Idaho.”
Rose Advocates’ Executive Director Dolores Larsen said this is the latest show of support by an organization that has long been a big help.
“The Idaho Community Foundation is truly a great organization that cares about our communities. They have been a wonderful support for ROSE Advocates and the rural communities we serve.”
Larsen said her assistant director Veronica Vasquez submitted the application for the grant through the Foundation’s website. With COVID-19 affecting all walks of life, it’s been a lifeline she said.
“It’s important to me to keep my staff as safe as possible from this COVID-19 pandemic, so ROSE Advocates continues to provide assistance by manning office phone and crisis lines on a 24-hour basis, meeting clients by appointment. We continue to work closely with law enforcement and the courts.”
However, even Rose Advocates isn’t immune to the virus. Larsen said her staff is having to work remotely, including via Zoom meetings, to keep this remote community supported.
“Once we are back in our offices we will take [precautions] to keep everyone as safe as we can from the virus. That will probably include wearing mask[s], gloves and using lots of hand sanitizer as well as disinfecting after each visit.”
Regardless of how the pandemic impacts life, Larsen urges those who may be stuck at home in an unfavorable situation not to suffer in silence.
“Please don’t hesitate to call us if you are a victim of abuse. Please everyone stay safe and keep healthy. We ARE in this together.”
