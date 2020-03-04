CALDWELL - Attendees of the 66th annual Rock & Gem Show, dubbed Rocks A Plenty in 2020, will also get a chance to see the Evans Rock Collection at the Orma J. Smith Museum of Natural History at the College of Idaho for free.

There will be a free shuttle to and from the museum to the gem show, which is put on by the Owyhee Gem and Mineral Society.

The show unfolds March 7-8 at the O’Connor Field House, 2200 Blaine. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the first day and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the second day. Admission is $4 and children 11 and younger are free with an adult.

There will be dealers, demonstrators, a black-light display, showcases, wheel of gems, sand digging and grab bags.

There also will be door prizes, raffles and a silent auction.

For more information, visit www.owyheerocks.com.

