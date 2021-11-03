BOISE — Anglers, boaters and other river users may notice temporary changes to Snake River water levels during the first three weeks as part of an Idaho Power water quality improvement project.
Starting Nov. 1, flows may increase below C.J. Strike and Swan Falls reservoirs. C.J. Strike, located south of Mountain Home, will be gradually lowered about 15 inches below full, and Swan Falls will gradually be drawn down by as much as three feet. The reservoirs will reach their lowest point Nov. 11-15. Both will then gradually refill over the next several days, returning to normal levels by Nov. 19.
The flow changes are necessary as Idaho Power completes the major portion of its Rippee Island Research Project near Walters Ferry. Temporary coffer dams that have been in place to keep water out of the project’s construction area will be removed, restoring regular flows to the channel between the island and the streambank. The project is intended to narrow and deepen the channel in that stretch of the river, increasing water velocity and improving fish habitat.
Fishing and other access will remain open during the drawdown and refill process. Boaters are reminded to be careful of rocks and other low-water obstructions. For more information, including current water levels, visit https://bit.ly/3nSYlx5.
