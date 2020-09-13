WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Sept. 8, U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) announced the selection of two interns to serve in his Washington, D.C. office for Fall 2020. While in their roles, the interns will have the opportunity to learn about policymaking at the federal level while assisting in the daily operations of the office.
“This Senate intern session is certainly unique, and I’m glad to welcome these interns to my office staff during this unprecedented time in our history,” said Risch. “These interns are well-qualified, and I am confident they will do an excellent job serving Idaho.”
Senator Risch’s Washington, D.C. interns:
Nick Cassano grew up in Fruitland and is currently studying applied mathematics at Boise State University. Interested in foreign affairs and national security, Nick hopes to gain a greater understanding of the role Congress plays in the international community. In his free time, Nick enjoys reading, exploring the outdoors, and improving his strength conditioning for ROTC.
Carter Harrison hails from the Peach State and currently lives in Idaho Falls with his wife Abby. A recent graduate of Utah State University, Carter earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and political science. Having a strong interest in energy and natural resources, Carter is excited to learn about Senator Risch’s role on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. In his free, time Carter enjoys fly fishing, hiking, and college football.
Internships are available year-round in Sen. Risch’s Washington, D.C. office. Additional information and application materials may be found at https://www.risch.senate.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.