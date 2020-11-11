BOISE – On Wednesday, Nov. 11, U.S. Senator Jim Risch, R-Idaho, issued the following statement in honor of Veterans Day:
“Words cannot capture the incredible courage and selflessness of our men and women in uniform. We owe them a deep debt of gratitude, and this Veterans Day I thank the more than 120,000 Idahoans who have served our great country.
“As Idaho’s senator, it is my privilege to advocate on behalf of veterans in the Gem State. I am proud to promote programs to help service members transition back to civilian life once their tour of service has ended, and to ensure surviving spouses and families of deceased veterans have access to the full benefits promised by the federal government.
“To Idaho’s veterans: It is an honor to work for you. My wife Vicki and I are humbled by your service and we are grateful for your dedication to keeping America free and safe. May God bless you and your families, and God bless the United States of America.”
