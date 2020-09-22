WASHINGTON, D.C. – During a year that’s been unlike any other, U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and Idaho Governor Brad Little hailed the kick-off of National Small Business Week and the strength and tenacity of Idaho’s small business owners on Sept. 21.
This year’s National Small Business Week, which will be hosted online by the U.S. Small Business Administration, seeks to celebrate the small businesses who have persevered through the pandemic while supporting their employees and communities.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho’s small businesses have shown tremendous determination as they’ve hustled and scraped each day to serve their customers and keep their doors open,” said Risch. “This year’s National Small Business Week is an opportunity to recognize the resilience and courage of small businesses throughout the Gem State and encourage Idahoans to lend their support to the local shops, restaurants, and businesses that make our communities great.”
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they need all the support we can offer, especially during the pandemic. At the state level, we have prioritized resources for small businesses in our COVID-19 response. On a personal level, we can all support small businesses with our dollars,” Little said.
Senator Risch and Governor Little have prioritized supporting the economic recovery of Idaho’s small businesses throughout this pandemic. This spring, Risch, Little, and the Idaho Department of Commerce partnered to create the successful Support Local Gems campaign that encouraged Idahoans to support their favorite local businesses through low- and no-contact means. The one-day show of support, which Idaho Commerce spun into a 10-week campaign, translated into a surge in sales for small businesses throughout Idaho.
In the U.S. Senate, Risch has advocated for Idaho small businesses, working to craft and pass the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to help small businesses keep their workers on payroll. Earlier this month, Risch voted in favor of a bill that would have given small businesses a second round of the PPP and will continue to strongly support providing additional aid to the small businesses who are struggling due to the pandemic. Risch also serves on the President’s task force to support small businesses and reopen the economy.
Idaho took several steps to support small businesses in the coronavirus response, including Idaho Rebound cash grants, supplies of personal protective equipment, and Return to Work incentives. Idaho kept taxes low for Idaho businesses by taking steps to keep the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund solvent and continues to take steps to roll back regulations so small businesses can succeed.
Small businesses wishing to participate in the National Small Business Week 3-Day virtual conference, hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration, can register online by visiting sba.gov/NSBW.
