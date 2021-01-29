WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Jim Risch, R-Idaho, announced 60 nominations of Idaho students to the United States service academies for the 2020-2021 school year. The nominees were selected from dozens of applicants and will now be considered by each of the four academies for final selection.
“Every year, I am proud to see the commitment to country and leadership displayed by the young men and women who apply to attend our nation’s service academies,” Risch said. “These nominees represent some of Idaho’s finest young people. I congratulate them on being selected and wish them the very best throughout the admissions process.”
Those interested in applying for future nominations to the service academies can find details on Senator Risch’s website or by contacting Frances Hasenoehrl at Frances_Hasenoehrl@risch.senate.gov.
U.S. Military Academy – West Point, NY
• Kae’la Brown, Boise
• Darcie Bushee, Boise
• Madeline Carswell, Boise
• Brynn Crownover, Boise
• Kobie DeLeonard, Coeur d’Alene
• Rachel Engels, Meridian
• Grace Fort, Jerome
• Avery Konecni, Boise
• Bren Legarreta, Boise
• Elliot Lim, Meridian
• Boone Phillips, Nampa
• Elizabeth Robison, Boise
• Michael Schlothauer, Post Falls
• Evan Schulte, Boise
• Annika Scott, Idaho Falls
• Luke Simpson, Meridian
• Holden Sopoti, Meridian
• Thomas Symms, Caldwell
• Abigail Thomson, Boise
• Anna Wang, Eagle
U.S. Naval Academy – Annapolis, MD
• Sterling Crupper, Hayden
• Lauren Forster, Hayden
• Paul Gillespie, Paul
• James Griffin, Sandpoint
• Gracie Johnson, Boise
• Avery Konecni, Boise
• Victoria Massey, Letha
• Nathan Patchen, Boise
• Jaxon Smith, Star
• Holden Sopoti, Meridian
U.S. Air Force Academy – Colorado Springs, CO
• Nicholas Bisagno, Boise
• Darcie Bushee, Boise
• Brynn Crownover, Boise
• Sterling Crupper, Hayden
• Reed Eddington, Idaho Falls
• Emily Foster, Boise
• Dawson Fox, Caldwell
• Kyle Garner, Eagle
• Paul Gillespie, Paul
• Adam Jones, Boise
• Andrew Kasuske, Grangeville
• Elliot Lim, Meridian
• Olivia Love, Star
• Riley McGarry, Boise
• Madison Peterson, Meridian
• Renata Russell, Boise
• Evan Schulte, Boise
• Spencer Severance, Boise
• Reagan Stonhill, Ammon
• Thomas Symms, Caldwell
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy – Kings Point, NY
• Dawson Fox, Caldwell
•James Griffin, Sandpoint
• Grace Jackson, Parma
• Victoria Massey, Letha
• Riley McGarry, Boise
• Michael Schlothauer, Post Falls
• Luke Simpson, Meridian
• Regan Stonhill, Ammon
• Abigail Thomson, Boise
• Mja Towner, Weiser
