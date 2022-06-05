PAYETTE — The times, they are a-changing for students and staff at McCain Middle School. School district officials are searching for a new principal at the campus, as Rick Hale prepares to debark from the school at the end of June. This follows 13 years of service as the school’s main leader.
As hale explained to the newspaper in a May 26 email, he is jumping ship because the opportunity was right to serve Idaho kids in a different way.
“My decision to leave Payette was all about a new opportunity,” Hale explained. “I am going to be the school leader at the new Idaho Youth Ranch [public school] campus in Caldwell.”
Hale’s career at McCain goes back to 1998, where he started as an art teacher. In those days, McCain still occupied the former Payette High School campus which stood on Center Avenue.
“We moved to the current building in 2004. The old building held a lot of memories for a lot of people, but by the end it was in fairly rough shape,” Hale admitted. “The transition to the new building was really great. We had working heat and air conditioning, no termites, doors that worked, plumbing that didn’t leak and many other things. The new McCain remains one of the nicest schools around and is a great place to work.”
Hale said his favorite experiences at McCain were typically in the Christmas season.
“The week leading up to Christmas break we encourage staff and students to wear Christmas clothes and everyone really gets into the spirit. We also have an ugly Christmas sweater contest which I have been known to sometimes win. It has been very rewarding to see those students I started out teaching grow up and have kids of their own and then see those kids come to McCain. I will miss being a part of this school community.”
In leaving McCain, Hale said, “I have shared with students how proud I am of them and how much confidence I have in their future success. This is a great job with a great staff. I hope my successor enjoys this position as much as I have.”
