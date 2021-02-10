PAYETTE — Fans of the Big Nasty Hillclimb will be excited to learn that event organizer Ron Dillon is planning the return of the popular event later this year. However, with COVID-19 still a worldwide threat, it remains to be seen how it will affect this local event.
During the regular meeting of the Payette County Board of Commissioners on Monday, Dillon explained in his permit request to run the event that he has had an interesting time running events in several places during the pandemic.
Dillon holds a current long-term permit for the event but would need a road closure and security for the event.
“The whole reason I’m here, I guess, is to ‘take the temperature of the water.’ I think that’s the best way to put it,” said Dillon. “I’ve had the craziest five months ever, and I’ve been an event guy since I was a teenager in ’79.”
Following is a sample of experiences Dillon shared with the Board:
• After Big Nasty fell through, the event became the Idaho Nitro National in Caribou County in September. Despite no permits or masks being required there, only managed to sell 178 tickets and made no money.
• At the start of snow bike season, officials in Rexburg turned Dillon away telling him he would be arrested for operating a “super-spreader” event if he were to hold events there.
• The mayor of Alpine, Wyoming subsequently invited him to run a snow biking event there on Jan. 16, which proved successful with 700 spectators with no restrictions
• A Jan. 30 event he held in Cascade proved to be a “rip-roaring good time” with all-time record attendance of 1,000 spectators and 100 racers, and not a mask requirement in sight according to Dillon. McCall city officials sent their county sheriff after him, but the sheriff took no action said Dillon.
• In Diamond Lake, Oregon, near Bend in Deschutes County, Dillon plans to hold an event in two weeks. Dillon said mask requirements are in place, not attendance limits. However, according to the Oregon Health Authority, there are attendance limits on outdoor recreation events of just 50 people.
Dillon noticed that from place to place, COVID-19 restrictions remain inconsistent even across Idaho.
“I’m no longer upset about that,” said Dillon. “If I walkout of here and you say, ‘no Big Nasty, you’re out of business, it ain’t happening,’ I actually won’t be upset in the slightest.”
The event is to be held on a private property this year, according to Dillon. In the past, Dillon used Clay Peak for the events. But Commissioner Reece Hrizuk advised that such a location would likely come with stronger restrictions than if it were held at a private property.
“When it’s dealing with county property, we’re going to follow the guidelines from the state and from Southwest District Health,” said Hrizuk. “We’re not here to fight the Governor’s orders, we’re going to comply with that when it comes to county property.”
Hrizuk did, however, say it was not their place to tell him what to do if Dillon was to hold the event on private property.
“I’m a big private property rights person; We require masks in the courthouse but we don’t require masks in the county because we’re doing our part on county property, but we’re also not pushing anything on private property owners,” he said.
Despite the ongoing spread of new COVID-19 variants, Commissioner Marc Shigeta expressed optimism that the event could safely move ahead.
“We are talking seven months away, and a lot is probably going to change,” said Shigeta.
Even though she noted a remaining need for safety and security planning for the event, Commissioner Georgia Hanigan said she was confident that only another shutdown by Gov. Brad Little would stop the event moving ahead, saying such was unlikely.
Assistant emergency manager Adam Gonzalez, however, advised Dillon that his office would require precautions as Southwest District Health advises to make the event safer for those involved.
“One of the biggest concerns they would have with this type of event is it would bring people from outside the area in, which is the primary way you would transmit a disease,” he noted.
Dillon noted the event would cost $100,000 to run and requires 4,000 tickets to be sold to break even.
“I’m keeping the mob at bay, but I can’t hold them indefinitely,” he said.
With considerations not yet finalized, the board took no action on Dillon’s permit request during this meeting. Hrizuk said that while Fruitland doesn’t require event permits, he noted that he doesn’t want the board to automatically approve all such events.
“I know that nobody has a crystal ball … We could get the zombie apocalypse, we could get the mile-wide meteor,” said Dillon. “There’s things that can come up that we have no control over, and I’m sure it’s been a real pain to be an elected official during this time,” said Dillon in response to the board’s input.
“By September, you oughta have a hell of a crowd,” Shigeta said to Dillon. “There’s been enough cabin fever!”
