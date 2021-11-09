PAYETTE — As previously reported in the newspaper, Payette Mayor Jeff Williams extended an assignment to members of the Payette City Council to review sections of the Payette Municipal Code to identify regulations that warrant updates or elimination. During its regular meeting on Nov. 1, Councilor Lori Steiniker presented her findings to the council.
Steiniker reviewed Title 13, which pertains to water, sewers and public services. Following are examples of issues she shared with the council.
The first issue she observed was section 13.04.140, which deals with necessary shutoffs, and city non-liability for explosions or collapses.
“I … was asking if that is still necessary, because of” advances in water heater technology, said Steiniker. Council president Ray Wickersham agreed, noting that modern homes are fitted with water heaters instead of pressurized boilers.
She also sought to clarify 13.04.100, which lays out the city’s procedure for water use applications.
“We would like to recommend that our water and sewer services are held in the name of the owner of the property, not the tenant,” said City Clerk Mary Cordova.
As explained by Councilor Mike Kee, putting a lien on a tenant is difficult. Sarah Skelly, deputy city clerk, explained that the city of Fruitland had made a similar move.
“Fruitland recently, within the last year, changed their procedure to everyone who owns the home has to have the utilities in their name; They no longer allow tenants,” Skelly explained, saying that the city has sent letters to tenants with balances owed and not seen payments come from them.
But Councilor Kathy Patrick argued that holding property owners accountable for tenants’ bills is unfair.
“I’m one of them; Why should I be responsible for somebody else’s water bill?” asked Patrick. “They run up the water bill … when they move out, and I have to pay for [it]? I don’t like that.”
“I could answer that … You just need to check your tenants better,” replied Kee. “I’ve had this discussion before in a previous life, and just like you get tenants leaving in the middle of the night on you, they leave in the middle of the night on us. And we’ve got no recourse.”
Councilor Daniel Lopez agreed with Patrick, saying tenants need to be held accountable for bills owed.
“At some point, everybody has to take personal responsibility for their bills,” he said. “And in making that kind of change, one of two things are going to happen; The landlord’s going to be fair and say, ‘Listen, your water and sewer and garbage is now provided to you. Your rent’s going to go up whatever your usage is.’ Or two, ‘I’m going to cover my hind end, and your rent’s going to go up $150 because I’m providing you that.
Lopez also stated that a shortage of available rental properties exists in Payette, which wouldn’t be solved by billing owners for utilities.
Mayor-elect Craig Jensen said that as a former landlord, he would need to calculate average usages and deliver such bills to his tenants himself.
“If I was a landlord, I would be having to present them their water and sewer bill every month … That’s what I would end up doing if I still had rentals like I used to,” said Jensen. “It’s just going to be kind of a headache for landlords.”
According to Cordova, the city requires a deposit of $150 for water service.
Steiniker questioned having 13.04.220 on the books, which makes it a misdemeanor to have lawn sprinklers going during the progress of a fire in the city, from the time an alarm is sounded to the time of the fire is extinguished.
“How do you enforce people who are sprinkling … they’d never be able to sprinkle their lawns,” she said.
Steiniker also noted that a cross connection ordinance from 1980, section 13.05, needs to be updated as it has since been superseded by Idaho Code.
“That whole entire chapter needs to be updated,” said Cordova. “Not a lot, but ... that’s from 1980 and there has been some changes to cross-connection that we can add in there.”
As defined in current code, a cross connection is any connection between consumer’s potable water system and any other source or system through which it is possible to introduce a substance other than potable water into the system.
As this discussion was not listed as an action item on the meeting’s agenda, no action was taken on Steiniker’s findings during this meeting.
