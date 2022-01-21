PAYETTE COUNTY
The omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping the state of Idaho, according to Idaho Department of Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen. In the department’s Tuesday news briefing, he reported a test positivity rate of 25.7% statewide for the week of Jan. 8.
“This is the highest percent testing positivity we have seen during the entire pandemic,” said Jeppesen. “Some health care providers are reporting, in the last few days, testing positivity rates as high as 50%.”
The state saw 3,266 new cases on Jan. 14, he added, stating that number had set a record for the state. According to the state’s COVID website, hospitalizations in an inpatient bed stand at 198 across 36 facilities reporting statewide as of Monday.
Jeppesen said the state is “very likely” to enter Crisis Standards of Care for the second time in its history. Crisis Standards were activated last year in response to the delta variant.
“As this omicron wave continues, if you haven’t been vaccinated, please consider choosing to do so,” he said. “If you have been vaccinated, choose to get a booster. This will help to protect you from getting COVID-19, and help you avoid going to the hospital if you do catch COVID-19.”
He also urged vaccinated of children and teenagers. As previously reported by the newspaper, officials from the Centers for Disease Control have stated that vaccinated individuals are still able to transmit COVID.
Kathryn Turner, Chief of the state Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control, stated that Health & Welfare continues to aim for a positivity rate of just 5%. However, in reporting the state’s daily incidence rate, she acknowledged that the numbers reported each day are potentially much higher than the data shows.
“Starting about Jan. 1, that’s when we started getting so many lab reports that we could not complete an investigation into every single one of those [lab results] in a day,” she said, noting the present statewide daily incidence rate was reported at 80.56 cases per 100,000 people as of Jan. 15, based on tests it was able to process.
However, Turner said state officials estimate that the actual incidence rate may be as high as 197.2 per 100,000. She said the state is likely to have a backlog of lab results for an extended period of time.
However, Christopher Ball, molecular microbiologist with the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, recommended that Idahoans continue to get tested for COVID when needed. He stated that while the availability of over-the-counter rapid antigen tests is unpredictable, PCR testing remains free and widely available.
“What we would recommend is to look at multiple retailers and multiple [websites] and to check back frequently, because their inventory may change quite rapidly,” said Ball. “We’re also hearing that access to PCR testing locally is also available, and it’s available free of charge through a variety of federally-participating pharmacies, like Rite Aid and Walgreens and some … Ridley’s locations throughout the state. Check with them to see what their availability is for appointments.”
Ball also noted many urgent care sites can test, as well. He noted that a federal website was launched Wednesday to allow the public to order free tests, which is presently live at www.covidtests.gov, and that this website provides up to four free tests per household.
“It’s anticipated that will take about 7 to 12 days from the time the order is placed before that gets shipped via the United States Postal Service,” said Ball, saying these tests may be good to have on hand as the pandemic continues. He noted that health insurance companies will covered up to 32 tests ordered by individuals and unlimited tests ordered by health care providers.
He also noted that regardless of variant, rapid antigen testing has potentially less sensitivity than PCR testing.
Ball reminds the public to stay home when sick and seek medical care if symptoms worsen.
