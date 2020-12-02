WASHINGTON COUNTY — During the Washington County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting on Nov. 23, Brent Ralston, Field Manager for the Bureau of Land Management - Four Rivers Field Office, explained plans for rehabilitating portions of Payette National Forest land affected by the Woodhead Fire this year. Ralston said his efforts primarily focus on restoring grazing land in and around Cambridge.
“That was probably the biggest event that we had up here this year,” said Ralston. “I came into Labor Day weekend and I thought, ‘You know, we made it through without hardly any fires this year, the weather was shaping up like we were gonna have an end-of-season event and nothing is gonna happen’ and then [the Woodhead Fire] happened and the whole world changed again.”
Ralston noted that the fire burned starting on allotment lands in his jurisdiction before moving due east into the forest. The fire began on Sept. 7 and burned 96,614 acres before being contained on Oct. 31.
“The biggest … is just right north of Cambridge, it’s the horse flat allotment,” said Ralston.
Most of the vegetation burned was grass and shrubs, as well as some sagebrush, which is where a lot of Ralston’s focus was.
“What we’re going to do is go out and … we’re gonna fly on some grass seed and some sagebrush, and then we’re gonna go out and hand-plant some plugs of bitterbrush out there on the ground,” said Ralston. “It is a big wintering area for the elk and the mule deer out there and that’s what they eat.”
According to Ralston, officials from his office intend to implement a two-season grazing closure to rehabilitate much of the burned areas of grazing land before allowing livestock to graze there again. He did note that higher elevations were not as affected and as such not subject to grazing closures.
One obstacle to executing these plans is whether funds for the effort will be granted by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
“The plan’s been approved, but we’re still in that ‘limbo land’ of whether we’re actually gonna get funding to go do the plan out on the ground,” Ralston said, noting the funding decision is expected after Dec. 11. He noted trying to get funding has been difficult with west coast states suffering wildfires with greater costs.
“They have it where they’ve applied … funding at certain times of the year and if you’re not already in the system so they can plan it, it’s hard to budget,” noted Board Chairman Kirk Chandler.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, suppression rehabilitation is completed.
“Over 60 miles of dozer line was repaired across private, state, Bureau of Land Management, and Forest Service lands,” according to Incident information on the Forest Service website. “It took a lot of coordination with other agencies, landowners, and permittees to perform the repair work. The fire personnel and resource advisor were able to complete the repair with the help of three excavators, one dozer, and the Black Mountain Hot Shot crew. This work concludes the Woodhead Fire incident.”
Learn more about the Woodhead Fire at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7163/
