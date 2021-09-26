PAYETTE — After remaining parked in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Payette Senior Center is bringing its senior bus out of storage, inviting the public to “Stuff the Bus” with new clothes, toys and games for young patients at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital on Oct. 2.
In an email to the newspaper on Thursday, Director Kathy Patrick said that 2021 marks the third year the senior center has partnered with American Legion Post 33 in Payette for its “Stuff the Bus” event to collect donations for St. Luke’s Children’s.
“I was advised from the local American Legion that several [of its] posts throughout the state were involved in providing items for the hospital,” Patrick said when asked how she first got started. “I immediately jumped in and said let’s do it here. I am a big supporter of the children’s hospital (25 years of fundraising on St. Patrick’s Day).”
According to Patrick, collection efforts by Post 33 provided 50% of toys donated to St. Luke’s by the American Legion in 2019.
For the first time according to Patrick, donations will be accepted at two Payette locations this year: The American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., from 8 to 11 a.m., and the Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., from noon to 3 p.m.
“The American Legion has their monthly [breakfast] event on the first Saturday of each month,” Patrick stated. “I decided to combine the two events. For those who could not attend in the morning I hope they will come downtown Payette in the afternoon. Our Senior bus will be parked on Main Street.”
French toast, scrambled eggs and sausage will be served at Post 33. Donors who wish to contribute cash or gift cards are invited to do so, according to Patrick.
“For those who can not attend on that date, they are welcome to drop items, gift cards, and/or cash. by the senior center.”
