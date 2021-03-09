It’s not too early to start planning that spring or summer camping trip, and Idaho Power is encouraging visitors to reserve their spots online now, as many popular campgrounds are already filling up.
The utility operates four developed campgrounds in Hells Canyon and three around C.J. Strike Reservoir south of Mountain Home. Flush toilets at the campgrounds and at many of Idaho Power’s day-use parks have reopened with social distancing guidelines in place. Showers remain closed. Early-season visitors should bring their own water as well. Water at campsites, where available, won’t be turned on until April 1.
Although overnight camping rates recently increased for the first time since 2006, the online reservation fee has been reduced. The per-night fee for reservations made online is also lower than paying by cash or check at the park. Discounts are available for campers over 60 and for active duty military and veterans, but only if paying by credit card in advance or at the park. Discounts are not given for cash payments.
More details are available at idahopower.com/recreation.
