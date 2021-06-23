BOISE — The Idaho Transportation Department is currently seeking representatives to serve on the Freight Advisory Committee (FAC). The FAC advises the Idaho Transportation Board on issues related to freight transportation in Idaho. The group includes six members, one representing each of ITD’s administrative districts.
• District 1 represents Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis, and Nez Perce counties
• District 2 represents Bonner, Boundary, Shoshone, Kootenai, and Benewah counties
• District 3 represents Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Washington, and Valley counties
• District 4 represents Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties
• District 5 represents Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power counties
• District 6 represents Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Teton, and Madison counties
Applications for representatives in each of the six districts will be accepted June 21 – July 21. A 15-day public comment period on the candidates will then follow. Find the application form and instructions at itd.idaho.gov/freight under the “Freight Program” and “Get Involved” tabs, or linked below.
For more information about FAC or the application, contact ITD Freight Program Manager Scott Luekenga at (208) 334-8057 and scott.luekenga@itd.idaho.gov
