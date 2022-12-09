PAYETTE COUNTY — During the past two weeks, Susan Lasuen, operations manager for the Idaho Independent Intergovernmental Authority — a health trust designed to help government agencies statewide control the cost of offering health benefits to public employees — has traveled the state to update member agencies onits progress. Lasuen visited the Fruitland City Council on Nov. 28, followed by the New Plymouth and Payette city councils on Monday.
She noted that the trust has recently seen two “bad” years as far as cost increases go, as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Otherwise, she said the trust’s team is working to reduce costs; For example, she cited a 2% reduction in administrative costs for 2022.
“Things are looking better this year,” said Lasuen to the Payette City Council.
Cities’ officials were presented with a full report on the trust’s business doings, as obtained by the newspaper on Monday. Following are examples of information provided in that report, dated Sept. 30.
• The trust has 5,285 members across 90 agencies, with seven new agencies joining the trust since Sept. 30, 2021. The report states no agencies dropped benefits in 2022.
• Employees of the trust worked 11,979 hours during the ensuing 12 months, with the report stating that total is 7% above full-time. They traveled 28,878 miles for their jobs.
• With the retirement of Rick Watkins as Fruitland city administrator, his successor Stuart Grimes joined the trust’s board of trustees. The new chairman of the board is Dan Hammond, from American Falls.
• Staff training for the year included a community leadership program, mental health first aid and updated HIPAA training.
• Through an incentive program encouraging expectant mothers to go to Saint Alphonsus medical facilities, the trust reports a cost savings to members of $40,700. The trust has also recently added a mail order prescription program, with 202 members taking advantage of it according to the report.
• The trust also offers a “Wonder Health” weight loss program. Through 1,624 sessions, it reports that participants have shed a collective total of 709 pounds.
• While 96% of enrolled agencies offered wellness screenings to employees, Lasuen lamented that only 51% of members participated in screenings in 2022, and that this represented a 5% decreased from 2021. She said efforts would be made to help improve participation in these.
• In the financial department, the trust has $1,724,555 in incurred but not paid reserves, $140,076 in certificate of deposit interest, and $888,079 in prescription rebates.
• The trust’s budget in the 2019-20 fiscal year was $19,089,306. This grew to $23,788,044 in 2020-21 and reached $27,878,027 in 2021-22.
• Twenty-five of its members saw claim totals in excess of $100,000 in 2022, with the highest total — paid on behalf of a cancer patient — adding up to $711,219.
• The trust saw an average renewal vs. inflation rate of 5.6% over the last five years, while the state saw an average of 6.82%. This means what care would have cost $100 in 2021 now costs $106.82 statewide, said Lasuen
“Although our increases were a little more than we would like, we were still able to stay under that inflation rate,” she said. “We felt like that was still good, considering how bad our years have been the last [two] years.”
In the 2022-23 fiscal year, Lasuen said the trust aims to reduce administration and operating costs a further 3% and that the trust is seeking reimbursement from the state of Idaho, for costs incurred due to COVID-19.
The Fruitland and New Plymouth city councils raised no major concerns during Lasuen’s visit. However, officials in Payette expressed that they are looking to shop around to determine whether they can find a better deal. Member costs overall within the trust increased 12.1% in 2022, according to Lasuen.
“We have had a lot of discussion about that when we were doing [the city’s] budget; We’ve got a mayor that understands insurance,” said Councilor Mike Kee. “I love the service, I think it’s incredible … I worry we’re going to lose you or you’re going to lose us; We went into this with the understanding that we were going to be able to control the premiums a little bit better than we have the last two years. We’ve been really disappointed.”
When asked if she felt better rates could be had elsewhere, Lasuen told the council it was possible but did not speak for or against making such a move.
In an email to the newspaper on Thursday, Payette Mayor Craig Jensen said a final decision on whether to part ways with the trust depends on how renewal costs look in June. The trust is set to release new rates at that time.
“At that time if rates are up again, we will check other health insurance companies’ rates and coverage and make a decision on what is best for our employees and the taxpayers,” Jensen wrote.
All three city governments in Payette County, the Payette County Gopher Control District and the Payette County Recreation District are members of the Idaho Independent Intergovernmental Authority. Learn more about the trust at iii-a.org.
