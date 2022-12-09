PAYETTE COUNTY — During the past two weeks, Susan Lasuen, operations manager for the Idaho Independent Intergovernmental Authority — a health trust designed to help government agencies statewide control the cost of offering health benefits to public employees — has traveled the state to update member agencies onits progress. Lasuen visited the Fruitland City Council on Nov. 28, followed by the New Plymouth and Payette city councils on Monday.

She noted that the trust has recently seen two “bad” years as far as cost increases go, as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Otherwise, she said the trust’s team is working to reduce costs; For example, she cited a 2% reduction in administrative costs for 2022.



All three city governments in Payette County, the Payette County Gopher Control District and the Payette County Recreation District are members of the Idaho Independent Intergovernmental Authority. Learn more about the trust at iii-a.org.

