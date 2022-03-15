NEW MEADOWS — The Payette National Forest announces the release of the draft decision notice finding of no significant impact, and updated environmental assessment for the Cold July Forest Restoration Project.
The 30,000-acre project area is located approximately five miles west of the town of New Meadows, Idaho in Adams County. The projects responsible official has selected the proposed action as the selected alternative for the draft DN.
The selected alternative meets the project’s purpose and need in addressing the health of forest stands; increasing insect and disease resiliency; reducing tree densities and fuel loadings to result in less intense fire behavior and facilitate effective wildland fire response; and enhancing habitat for the northern Idaho ground squirrel and white-headed woodpecker, while also minimizing environmental effects through project design features. The selected alternative includes commercial timber harvest, non-commercial thinning, and prescribed fire, as well as associated road management activities.
The draft decision, finding, and updated March assessment provide more details on the proposed activities and decision. These documents, along with other project documents, are available online at https://bit.ly/35Y5t6z. Additionally, the forest has developed a story map of the project to provide an interactive opportunity to learn about the project at https://arcg.is/05HC5H.
Objections will be accepted for forty-five days from the publication of the legal notice in the newspaper of record, the Idaho Statesman which took place on March 9, 2022. The legal notice provides details on how to submit an objection. A copy of the legal notice will be available on the project’s webpage.
A final decision on the project will not be made until after the objection process has been completed.
