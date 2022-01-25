PAYETTE COUNTY
Have rent increases impacted your family’s budget? Do you feel the way child custody issues are treated needs to change? These are just two of many questions the Idaho Legislature is trying to answer in the 2022 Legislative session.
The list of bills grew to 32 as of last Friday, up from six the week prior. Following are examples of a few of the newest bills.
House of Representatives
• Introduced on Jan. 17 by Rep. Jim McCrostie, D-Garden City, House Bill 440 seeks to add the words “sexual orientation” and “gender identity to the Idaho Human Rights Act. According to its statement of purpose, the bill “provides definitions for these terms, and amends the stated purpose of the Act consistent with the legislation’s other amendments.”
It has been printed and referred to the Ways & Means Committee as of Jan. 18.
• Renters may be interested in House Bill 442, which seeks to amend Idaho Code 55-307 to clarify that “local governments may not control or regulate rent, fees, or deposits when leasing a private residential property. Currently, local governments are only prohibited from controlling rent. This legislation would add “fees and deposits” to the list of items local governments could not regulate or control.”
Introduced Jan. 18 by Rep. Joe A. Palmer, R-Meridian, it has been referred to the Business Committee as of Thursday.
• The Coronavirus Limited Immunity Act, also known as House Bill 444, would amend 2021 session law, Section 1, Chapter 97, to extend its sunset date one year to July 1, 2023. It was introduced Jan. 18 by the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee and printed as of Jan. 19.
• Adding “additional pathway to review youths’ custody and treatment progress by having a hearing in front of the Custody Review Board” is the purpose of House Bill 451, according to its statement. It aims to keep the state’s Juvenile Corrections Act stays current, following relevant research into what practices are effective.
Introduced Jan. 20 for its first reading by Judiciary, Rules and Administration, it has been reported printed as of Jan. 21.
• Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, is aiming to give municipalities the ability to regulate use of single-use plastics such as straws and grocery bags through House Bill 457.
“This legislation repeals existing code that preempts local regulation of auxiliary containers such as plastic bags restoring local control,” its statement reads.
The bill was introduced Jan. 24.
• Also introduced Jan. 24, Rubel seeks to give municipalities the freedom to enact higher minimum wages through House Bill 458.
“This legislation restores the power of local government to establish an increased minimum wage should it elect to do so,” its statement reads.
• If you or someone you love experienced childhood trauma, have a look at House Concurrent Resolution 29; According to its statement, it encourages state officers, agencies and employees to “employees to promote interventions and practices to identify and treat child and adult survivors of severe emotional trauma and other adverse childhood experiences using interventions proven to help and develop resiliency in these survivors.”
It highlights recent advances in understanding the impact of trauma on future outcomes, and seeks to encourage state workers to informed about this impact and implement “evidence-based” interventions to help kids and adults suffering from related disorders develop resiliency.
The resolution was introduced Jan. 24.
Senate
• Those students who feel they are self-directed learners may stand to benefit from Senate Bill 1226.
“This legislation sets up a structure where a greater degree of innovation can occur between teachers, students, and parents by focusing upon learning rather than seat time. Students that demonstrate they are self-directed learners can qualify for added flexibility.”
Introduced Jan. 18 by the Education Committee, it has been reported printed as of Jan. 19.
• The Resources and Environment Committee is aiming to clean up fencing requirements under state law through Senate Bill 1228.
“Consistent with the Governor’s Red Tape Reduction Act this legislation repeals an obsolete statute requiring fences around quartz mills. This 1872 statute requires reservoirs and dumps that are part of a quartz mill operation to be enclosed by a substantial fence to turn livestock away.”
The statement notes that quartz milling was used to refine precious metals and ore from the 1860s onward, but is no longer in use today. It states that other state laws cover structural and fencing requirements for modern mining operations.
The bill was introduced Jan. 20, and was printed as of Jan. 21.
• The House and Senate each introduced resolutions, House Resolution 5 and Senate Resolution 101, recognizing Jan. 22 as the “Idaho Day of Tears.”
“This Day of Tears Resolution seeks to remember and memorialize the unborn children who have perished as a result of abortion,” the Senate resolution’s statement reads. “The Idaho House and Senate will each present this resolution, and recognize Jan. 22nd of each year, in perpetuity, as a reminder of the value of life.”
The Senate resolution was adopted by voice vote Jan. 21. The House bill is set to receive a third reading on Jan. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.