MOSCOW — The University of Idaho’s College of Art and Architecture invites high school students to experience student life as an emerging designer during High School Design Day, offered virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday, Nov. 7.
“High School Design Day is a great opportunity for young makers and designers to explore that Vandal experience they can only get from the University of Idaho,” said Rebecca Cromwell, recruitment and retention coordinator for the college. “We can’t wait for our participants to get a glimpse of the student experience here at the university.”
High School Design Day is free and open to students in grades 9-12. Workshops will be available in architecture, art and design, interior architecture and design, landscape architecture and virtual technology and design.
“Although we’d like to meet all our participants in-person, we’re excited to be able to offer this amazing opportunity to learn from our expert faculty in a safe way during the pandemic,” said Cromwell.
Registration is open and limited to the first 100 who apply. Learn more about High School Design Day and register online at uidaho.edu/caa/highschool-events/hsdd.
