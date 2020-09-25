BOISE — Idaho high school students, their families as well as adults looking to advance or change their career, can register to learn about academic and career technical education programs offered at each Idaho’s eight public higher education institutions, and three private institutions, without leaving home.
The State Board of Education’s virtual college fair starts on Tuesday Sept. 29, continuing on Sept. 30, and concluding the following day on Oct. 1. The college fair will be open from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. (MDT).
A link to the virtual college fair is posted on the Next Steps Idaho website and attendees are encouraged to register ahead of time.
“The public health crisis upended in-person college fairs, at least for this year,” said Byron Yankey, the State Board’s college and career advising program manager. “I strongly encourage students and parents to make time to participate in the virtual college fair. The institutions have put a lot of thought and work into this event and it will be a worthwhile endeavor for prospective students to learn about what each institution has to offer and to consider their options.”
In addition to Idaho’s eight public colleges and universities, the virtual college fair will also feature information from the College of Idaho, Brigham Young University-Idaho and Northwest Nazarene University.
