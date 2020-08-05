PAYETTE — Westside Elementary School will be holding registration for students entering fourth and fifth grade for the 2020-21 school year in Payette. Students who did not already register in the spring or students new to the district, will need to register at Westside on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The school is at 609 N. Fifth St.
If a student is new to the district, parents will need to bring a copy of the student’s birth certificate and their immunization record. As school officials work to social distance, they ask that the number of people coming into the school to register a student(s) is limited.
For more information, call the school at (208) 642-3241.
