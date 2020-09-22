BOISE – Idaho has the fifth highest death by suicide rate in the nation, according to the most-recent statistics on record from 2017. Sadly, those numbers are not decreasing.
To help the community have a better understanding so they can best support loved ones who may be suffering thoughts of suicide, St. Luke’s is hosting a free, community-wide webinar on suicide awareness and prevention. Participants will learn how to more comfortably talk about the issue of suicide, identify who may be at risk, and find out specific signs to watch for in friends and family. Most importantly, people will learn what they can do to help someone experiencing suicidal ideation.
The webinar is Thursday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. and will be hosted by St. Luke’s psychologist, Dr. Christopher Edwards. His goal is to help loved ones have a better understanding of suicide so they can best support loved ones who may be suffering thoughts of suicide.
This is an information-only session and will not provide treatment or recommendation for any individuals. If you need treatment, please contact your primary care or behavioral health care provider. If you need immediate support, call or text the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline: (208) 398-4357.
